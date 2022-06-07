You’ll be able to use Apple CarPlay with ALL of your car’s screens in the future

It’s that time of the year again for Apple to lay down all its new tech and hardware at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). For this year, the company has released the new iOS 16, and it comes with massive updates to Apple CarPlay.

The next generation of CarPlay will have a deeper integration with a vehicle’s hardware and will be able to provide content for multiple screens. The updated app will also allow users to control in-car functions such as the A/C and the radio through CarPlay—a feature we first heard about last year. In addition, Apple CarPlay will use vehicle data to render information such as speed, fuel level, and temperature on the instrument cluster.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

Users will also be able to select among various cluster designs through Apple CarPlay. The customizable displays will have support for widgets and will provide information from the Weather and Music apps on the dashboard.

Apple says more information on the new CarPlay will be released in the future. The tech giant will start announcing its availability for vehicles late next year. That’s something we’re looking forward to trying out.

