Who else can’t wait to hit the Daytona Speedway in Gran Turismo 7?

We defy you not to be utterly mesmerized by Sony’s recent gameplay trailer showcasing the latest—and hugely anticipated—installment in the Gran Turismo series. Gran Turismo 7 is nearly upon us, and here’s a few minutes of the Daytona International Speedway.

Looks quite superb, you’ll agree. So far, we know that GT7 will reintroduce the classic ‘GT Simulation Mode’ which is bad news for spending quality time with friends and loved ones, but great for spending countless hours fine-tuning dampers on your entry-level hatchback to gain less than a tenth of a second. If you know, you know.

Other modes in GT7 include ‘Campaign,’ ‘Arcade’ and ‘Driving School,’ and Sony says there are over 420 cars available from the outset. “Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail,” we’re assured.

There’s dynamic weather and more than 90 circuits including “classic courses from GT history.” Daytona already looks like a blast.

GT7 is, of course, a proper driving game; the kind you buy special chairs and steering wheels and block out weekends for. That being said, the childish temptation to go full rock ’em sock ’em robots and just bash everyone off the racing line could prove too enticing for those of a Mario Kart persuasion. The game’s release is on March 4.

