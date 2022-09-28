Lenovo tech helps Ducati prep its racers for the MotoGP

To the average fan, the MotoGP is simply a test of a man’s bond to his machine. Behind the scenes, however, there’s much more that goes toward making the performance fans enjoy possible.

Technology plays a major role in maintaining MotorGP motorcycles—everything from selecting the right part for a race or determining movements on the track. This is where Ducati, one of the sport’s leading names, turns to Lenovo for help.

Ducati’s chief MotoGP chief engineer, Christian Gabarrini, says Lenovo’s products—specifically the likes of the ThinkSystem SD530, SR630 and SR650 servers—play a major role in ensuring racers have the performance necessary to compete on the track.

“Lenovo helps us significantly in data analysis and in bike dynamic simulation, thanks to very high data processing power,” Gabarrini said.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

No, painting the sidewalks to make them look like legal parking slots won’t work

Driving southbound via Skyway? Good luck

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“This means saving time for engineers and selecting parts to test that we are quite sure can give the rider a real performance improvement,” he added.

Ducati’s electronic systems director Gabriele Conti shared the same sentiment. According to him, Lenovo’s products are integral to the development of the team’s motorbikes, too.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

“Lenovo technology is also strategic in the design and verification phases that include wind tunnel work for aerodynamics and verification loop for electronics,” he said. “All of these processes are central to the development of next year’s motorcycle.”

Race simulations, data tracking and recording during practice runs, ride adjustment—there’s just so much more at play in this motorsport if you look behind the scenes. Keep that in mind the next time you’re cheering for your favorite rider.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.