Does this Ford GT-inspired racing sim rig look like it’s worth P45,000?

At first glance, the GTElite Cockpit Ford GT Edition by Next Level Racing looks like a pretty nice bargain. Just $799 (just under P45,000) for this? Not bad at all—at least if you’re basing it on some of the images on the company’s website.

Scroll down a bit, though, and you’ll realize that the price tag is only for the rig’s frame—meaning it doesn’t include the sweet-looking monitor setup you see in the image above. No seat is included, either. The same goes for the racing wheel and the pedals.

So, what do you get then? Well, as the name implies, this frame is inspired by one of the most iconic supercars ever built, the Ford GT. It features an aluminum build and is finished in anodized ‘Ford Blue’ with laser-etched Ford GT branding.

PHOTO BY Next Level Racing

You’re also paying a premium for the ergonomics it provides. The package includes a slider system, height-adjustable shock-absorbing feet, and shift knob and handbrake support plate. It also comes with cable management clips and a tool kit holder and is compatible with all major electronics brands including Thrustmaster and Logitech.

But yeah, it’s going to take a considerable investment to make it look like a dream gaming setup. Guess we’ll have to continue settling for monobloc chairs for now.

So, would you be willing to buy just the frame for this price? Let us know in the comments.

More photos of the GTElite Cockpit Ford GT Edition:

PHOTO BY Next Level Racing

PHOTO BY Next Level Racing

