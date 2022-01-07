‘Gran Turismo 7’ now available for pre-order in PH

Gamers, rejoice. Pre-orders for Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 have opened in the Philippines. If you have a little money left unspent from the holiday season, now might be the time to treat yourself.

Datablitz and a handful of other local retailers have released Gran Truismo 7 pre-order details on social media. The title’s estimated retail price on the PlayStation 4 and 5 is currently P2,990 and P3,490, respectively. The pre-order fee for both consoles, meanwhile, is set at P500.

See Also

Continue reading below ↓

If you’re really looking to splurge, a special 25th Anniversary bundle is also available. This one’s estimated retail price sits at P4,490, and its pre-order fee is set at P700. This version includes niceties like a steelbook case, a downloadable content voucher, access to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, and the official Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All pre-orders regardless of bundle include a three-car pack, bonus in-game credits, and a Gran Truismo 7 keychain. Bundle inclusions, though, may vary per retailer and stock.

Oh, and the tentative release date is currently March 4, 2022. Let’s hope that doesn’t move again.

Man, we are so looking forward to draining hours upon hours of our time in front of a screen with this thing. So, who plans on pre-ordering GT7?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.