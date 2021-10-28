Confirmed: ‘Gran Turismo 7’ will feature more than 400 cars

The gameplay mechanics, the graphics, the competitive spirit—all these are what make the Gran Turismo series one of the all-time greats. Ultimately, though, the title always boils down to its cars.

If you’re looking forward to downing hundreds, if not thousands, of hours unlocking vehicles when Gran Turismo 7 hits PlayStation consoles next year, we have some very good news for you: The next-gen racing sim will feature more than 400 vehicles in its lineup.

In a new trailer uploaded to the official PlayStation YouTube account, Gran Turismo 7 game director Kazunori Yamauchi shared the welcome news with fans. Watch:

“There are many unique cars around the world with long histories behind them. I think the act of collecting these cars is another important side to car culture,” Yamauchi says in the clip.

“Gran Turismo 7 includes cutting-edge PS5-quality models, but what makes GT7 special isn’t just the quality. It’s also the sheer number of car models it contains. There are over 400 cars in the game,” the director adds.

Another reason to be excited for the title’s March 2022 release. Frankly, we’re already looking forward to passing the time just gawking at these rides in the game’s photo mode. Let’s all cross our fingers there are no more delays.

What cars are you looking forward to driving the most when the game hits shelves next year? Let us know in the comments.

