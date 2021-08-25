‘Forza Horizon 5’ will feature the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar

Gran Turismo is easily the top dog when it comes to mainstream racing games—at least on the Sony PlayStation. Over on the Xbox, though? The crown belongs to Forza Horizon.

If you own Microsoft’s PlayStation competitor, you have another good reason to look forward to the fifth installment in the franchise: It might be the closest you’ll ever get to driving the Mercedes-AMG Project One.

The collaboration between Forza Horizon and the German car manufacturer was revealed at Gamescom 2021. In a statement, Mercedes-AMG promised that the virtual counterpart of its Formula 1-engineered hypercar is an “amazingly realistic” experience.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-AMG

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Virtual acceleration, braking, steering, and agility, as well as active aerodynamics, correspond to the features of the future road model,” the company said, adding that other performance vehicles from Mercedes-AMG will also be available to drive in the game.

In real life, the Mercedes-AMG Project One is limited to just 275 units and comes with a hybrid setup that features a 1.6-liter hybrid-gasoline, direct-injection V6 and a 90kw electric motor. Total system output sits at 1,000hp, and its top speed is listed at a whopping 350kph.

Should be quite the drive in Forza Horizon 5, then. And let’s face it, you wouldn’t even gun for 350kph if you were handed the keys to a real-life Project One. At least in the virtual realm, you can actually push the thing to its limits. Excited?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.