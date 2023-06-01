Motorcycle taxi service Move It now comes with upgraded features

The motocycle taxi competition is heating up, thanks to a primordial need for better transport solutions in Metro Manila. Move It, a relatively new motorcycle taxi provider, has recently launched its upgraded mobile app. In collaboration with Grab’s advanced technology, Move It wants to raise the bar for safety, reliability, and user experience.

“We are pleased to introduce the enhanced Move It app, which reflects our utmost commitment to our fellow Filipinos. As we continue to prioritize affordable fares, transparent practices, and top-notch safety measures, our upgraded app offers a seamless journey that brings our core commitments to life,” said Wayne Jacinto, general manager of Move It. “We aim to provide Filipinos with a trustworthy MC Taxi service that is clean, honest, and reliable.

“Our improved app is a timely response to the evolving requirements of passengers and rider-partners. With enhanced efficiency for our rider-partners and a user-friendly interface for passengers, we aim to ensure convenient and hassle-free MC Taxi experiences.”

The improved app guarantes a 99.95% uptime, even during peak hours. The goal is to give uninterrupted service to both passengers and rider-partners, ensuring a smooth booking experience. Safety, one of the biggest concerns from both riders and customers, has been strengthened as well. The in-app VOIP calling feature ensures privacy and convenience, eliminating the need to see the actual mobile numbers of users.

PHOTO BY Move It

And then there’s the Share-My-Ride feature, which enables users to easily share ride details with loved ones, offering constant updates on their location during the journey. Additionally, the 24/7 Safety Center provides round-the-clock emergency assistance, offering much-needed peace of mind.

By integrating GrabMaps and Navigation, an advanced online mapping system powered by Grab’s extensive data, Move It provides optimized routing that adapts to real-time road changes and updates. This integration ensures precise pinning for pick-up and drop-off locations, significantly improving the overall user experience.

In line with the move toward digitalization, Move It has introduced cashless payment options, including debit and credit cards, for a seamless transaction process. The company is actively working with leading mobile wallets to offer more convenient payment modes, for a better overall experience.

Recognizing the need for industry standards and concerns over informal habal-habal services, Move It is committed to professionalizing the motorcycle-taxi industry. The company conducts comprehensive onboarding campaigns, rigorous road safety assessments, and ongoing training for rider-partners, ensuring a safe and high-quality service.

Move It also supports the financial stability of its rider-partners through low commission rates, insurance packages, and exclusive deals on essential rider equipment.

“Our aim is to professionalize the motorcycle taxi industry and extend that commitment to habal-habal riders as well. We envision a safe, professionalized, and empowering environment where all our rider-partners, including habal-habal riders, can thrive,” emphasized Jacinto.

“Through our leading-edge technology and comprehensive training programs, we equip them with the tools and skills they need to provide exceptional service and earn a dignified living. We are dedicated to uplifting the entire sector, transforming habal-habal riders into respected professionals who contribute to a safer and more reliable transportation landscape.”

The upgraded Move It app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.