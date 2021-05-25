You can now drive your favorite Formula 1 cars in ‘Rocket League’

A month after introducing the Lamborghini Huracán STO, Rocket League is now expanding its garage further with the addition of 2021 Formula 1 race cars. Yes, the likes of Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Red Bull Racing liveries are available.

PHOTO BY Rocket League

These can all be had with a purchase of the Formula 1 Fan Pack that cost 2,000 in-game credits, or roughly around $20 (more or less P1,000). The said pack comes with a Formula 1 2021 car fitted with Pirelli wheels and 10 racing decals in total. These include:

Alfa Romeo 2021 decal

AlphaTauri 2021 decal

Alpine 2021 decal

Aston Martin 2021 decal

Ferrari 2021 decal

Haas 2021 decal

McLaren 2021 decal

Mercedes-AMG Petronas 2021 decal

Red Bull 2021 decal

Williams 2021 decal

In addition, a Formula 1 player banner has been made available in the item shop for free until May 26, and will return later this year as more major racing events unfold.

PHOTO BY Rocket League

So, Rocket League players, which of these would you like to try out? You can check out more photos and the short trailer below—it’s presented by F1 broadcaster David Croft himself.

PHOTO BY Rocket League

