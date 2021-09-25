SAIC’s latest concept is ‘a car that you actually wear’

This cool-looking thing? Oh, it’s just SAIC’s latest concept car, the R RYZR. There’s quite a backstory to this, but it’s one that we feel might leave most readers scratching their heads rather than imagine a cyberpunk feature.

SAIC labels its creation as a “fusion between a car and a motorbike.” It’s an apt enough description, we guess, when you take into consideration the vehicle’s slim, minimalist appearance and open-air design.

What is kind of a stretch, however, is how the company says this thing is “a car that you can actually wear.” It’s an over-the-top idea, but one that’s actually much more grounded than it sounds.

No, you don’t wear a mechanized suit that turns into a car with a voice command. Instead, the R RYZR requires the driver to wear a special jacket to start it. “Combining cutting-edge technical apparel and augmented reality,” SAIC says, also boasting that the car has no need for simple apps or keys.

It’s an odd idea, especially considering how carmakers are constantly coming up with innovations to make entering and starting a car as seamless and hassle-free as possible. But hey, we can see tech like this perhaps coming in handy for special emergency or military vehicles.

Other than the jacket, this concept sounds every bit as fun to drive/ride as it looks as SAIC promises “motorcycle agility with car-like stability.”

A car-motorbike hybrid that you can only start while wearing a special jacket. What will these guys come up with next?

