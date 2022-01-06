Sony is turning video games into reality with its ‘5G Remote Driving’ technology

Sony gave us an idea of what the power of 5G connectivity can do with the SC-1, a vehicle in Japan that was driven remotely all the way from Guam. Now, the company has taken its tech to the next level by showcasing the testing of its 5G Remote Driving.

For this one, Sony drove the Vision-S Prototype through a test track in Aldenhoven, Germany using a remote setup located in Tokyo, Japan. That’s roughly 9,000km apart, making this a much bigger feat than the last one. Video and control signals were transmitted to the remote location with low latency using the telematics system installed in the electric car.

Sony partnered with Vodafone Germany to conduct this test. The footage is quite impressive, as we get to see Sony’s EV driven through slaloms and even running at speeds of about 60kph around the circuit. We also get to see the remote-control setup in action, too. Frankly, it appears to be just a regular sim-racing setup, which is actually pretty cool. Anyway, you can check out the short clip below:

“We are also working on the user experience on the remote operation side, not only in terms of safety and accuracy, but also in terms of usability and user interface for various use cases, and exploring the possibility of a completely new mobility experience, such as a fusion of real and virtual,” Sony said in its press release.

If this is how Sony will translate its video-game prowess into its automotive ventures, then we’re all for it. So, how does the idea of remote driving sound like to you?

