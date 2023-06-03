Volvo’s EV for the Gen Z market is doing away with buttons

The upcoming Volvo EX30 electric SUV—teased for the first time late last year and again earlier this month at a distance best described as telescopic—will be making a big thing of its smartphone connectivity and clever storage, the firm has said.

Remember Volvo is going after Gen Z with this car, so it’s stuffing it with things young people like: namely eco-friendly materials (including good ol’ trendy denim), a full-width soundbar for music and podcast goodness (a Harmon Kardon upgrade will be available), plus a covers-all-bases 12.3-inch screen.

Volvo’s theory is that lumping everything into one display will make the rest of the cabin feel ‘calm’, and it insists convenience won’t be compromised by dozens of infuriating sub-menus.

“Inside the EX30 we continue our strategy of contextual and focused interfaces,” explains head of UX Tom Stovicek. “On the single screen, key driving information such as speed and charge levels are positioned prominently at the top, with navigation, media and controls easily visible and accessible below. We also include a contextual bar that gives you the most relevant functions for your needs at any time.” We live in hope.

Meanwhile Volvo’s shifted the glovebox into the middle of the dashboard so it’s accessible to both driver and passenger, with cupholders that’ll take a latte or a phone, or shift back (see the diagram above) to make way for larger stuff.

This is the first Volvo to get wireless Apple CarPlay, says the firm, and the infotainment is Google-based, therefore getting Good Maps navigation, Assistant and Play for good measure. It’ll run on 5G ‘where available’ too.

In the back there’ll be smartphone-specific pockets sewn into the front seats, and a storage box will slide out from the centre console. Legs out of the way please, central passenger.

“The Volvo EX30 combines all the best elements of Scandinavian design,” says head of interior design Lisa Reeves. “New materials add creative textures, colour and personality to the cabin, while smart functionality and a great user experience are the hallmark of every true Volvo creation. Together, these elements distil the essence of a Volvo into a small package.”

The EX30 is being revealed in full next week on 7 June, and pre-orders will commence on the same day. Young people: are you counting down the hours?

