This P34.4-M hoverbike takes off-road adventure to, uh, new heights

There are many modes of transport that offer varying degrees of satisfaction—speedboat across the Thames springs to mind—but few, one suspects, reach the heights of joy that a fully-fledged hoverbike offers.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Welcome to the XTurismo, a limited-edition, actual hoverbike built by a Japanese drone company that aims to become a new “icon of air mobility.” Indeed creator ALI Technologies expects this magnificent thing to be deployed “in a wide range of fields such as moving to places where infrastructure is incompletely developed.”

So, welcome again, to your new off-road adventure toy. It’s 3.7 meters long, 2.4 meters wide, and 1.5 meters high, which means nothing unless you have some context. A Fiat 500 for example, is 3.5 meters long, 1.6 meters wide, and 1.5 meters high.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ALI only mentions that the XTurismo is powered by an internal combustion engine and electric power, and weighs somewhere in the region of 300kg. It can take a “payload” of 100kg and has a “cruising time” of between 30 and 40 minutes.

The price: 77,700,000 Japanese yen, which equates to around P34.4 million. That much money for a hybrid hoverbike that looks like something director Katsuhiro Otomo might have used had he made Akira today? Just tell us where to sign.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

