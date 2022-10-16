The Lamborghini Urus Performante is a beast on dirt with Rally Mode

Two words. Rally mode.

Yep, pretty punchy. We’re at Vallelunga, the mellifluous-sounding circuit located about 20 miles north of Rome. It’s a tight and technical track, and the fact that we’re here at all in the new Lamborghini Urus Performante – all 2,150kg of it – is a testament to the company’s belief in its fast-selling super-SUV.

But on the periphery of it you’ll find an old Roman road, beyond which is a makeshift dirt track/rally stage (not built by the ancient Romans). The Urus Performante’s drivetrain now features a fourth setting on its ‘Tamburo’ drive controller, in addition to the familiar Strada, Sport and Corsa modes, called Rally. This reduces the ESP threshold and uses the torque-biasing rear differential to fire more drive to the fun part of the car. The results are predictably slidey.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

How to do a handbrake turn

The very last Lamborghini Aventador is a tribute to the Miura



We’re not saying the Urus Performante is suddenly transformed into a Yaris WRC, but you can hoof it around in a manner that baits physics. It runs a little bit wide in the tighter turns, but that’s more driver error than vehicle ineptitude. And yes, while power-sliding a £209,000 (P13.7-M...without local taxes), 657hp, two-ton-plus SUV round a muddy, rutted track might seem, at best, indulgent, it’s also fun.

It even manages to land securely after what our Finnish friends still call a ‘yomp’. One of the Performante’s major changes is the fitment of steel springs instead of the standard air suspension, for more linear responses. Along with the 48 volt anti-roll bar, it conjures a level of body control that’s faintly spooky in a car of this type.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Run us through some of the key changes.

Sure. The steering and throttle have been reprogrammed for faster responses, and the active rear axle is also swifter acting than on the standard car. The eight-speed gearbox shifts more aggressively. There’s a new Torsen central differential, and active torque vectoring at the rear, plus various aero revisions. A new air curtain on the front bumper tidies up the turbulent kerfuffle around the wheel-arches, and a rear spoiler generates 38 percent more downforce in that area (that figure is eight per cent overall).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Urus Performante sits 20mm lower than before, and has a wider front and rear track. A carbon fibre bonnet is standard, but you’ll have to pay more if you want a composite roof to go with it. An Akrapovi? sports exhaust is fitted, whose bass frequencies and overall resonance depend on which drive mode you select. There are sound actuators inside, too. In the spirit of marginal gains, titanium bolts feature on the wheels, with three new designs available, including optional 23-inchers. The overall weight reduction is a modest but not insignificant 47kg.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

How does it feel?

Whether you’re a fan of super-fast SUVs or not, there’s no denying that this thing can be seriously hustled on a track. We’re on sticky, specially developed Pirelli Trofeo R rubber, 285/40 at the front, 325/35 at the rear, and clearly they make a difference. We were on regular Pirelli P Zeroes on the rally stage. There was one puncture.

The 4.0-liter, twin turbo V8 hasn’t been dramatically reworked; its power output has increased by 16 to 657hp, there’s 850Nm of torque, and the turbos are now working harder. Lamborghini claims a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, and the new production SUV record the Performante recently set at Pike’s Peak – 10:32.064, 17 seconds faster than the previous one – supports that.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Accelerating to 100kph in 3.3 seconds (versus 3.6 for the regular Urus) and 200kph in 11.5 in a car with this sort of mass is initially discombobulating. But it only takes a few laps to dial in to Vallelunga’s challenges, and the manner in which the Performante settles itself through a fast fifth-gear sweeper and claws its way out of a second-gear hairpin with only a modicum of understeer and minimal roll is deeply impressive. Pretty soon, I’m chucking the big beast into and out of corners with total impunity. Ridiculous, really.

Rally mode, it turns out, prefers looser surfaces to generate generous slip angles, but you can still drift it if you’re committed. The carbon ceramic brakes are unchanged – 440mm at the front with 10 piston calipers, 370mm at the rear – and though the pedal began to feel a bit long towards the end of the session, there are no other issues. Personally, I’d prefer a bit more steering feel, and logistical challenges prevented us from driving the Performante on the road. I suspect it’ll feel uncompromising in Strada mode but not horribly uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Inside?

Lamborghini clients are a generally extrovert bunch, and the company’s Ad Personam personalisation programme is a world of wonder where notions of good taste can be rigorously stress tested. The Performante comes with Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard, a new hexagonal seat trim, and there’s a different Performante graphic on the HMI. The 10.1-inch touchscreen is as easy to use as before and responsive. The seats and driving position are great. And the boot’s huge, if that really matters.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Good to know. Rivals?

The Urus Performante goes head-to-head against the Aston Martin DBX 707 and related Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. More than anything else, it speaks of the engineering and design talent Lamborghini currently commands. Regardless of how you feel about the optics of this particular market sector, that much is undeniable. It’s quite the device, this.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.