With 697hp and 899Nm, the Aston Martin DBX707 is the most powerful DBX yet

This is it. The fastest, most powerful, and ‘best handling’ Aston Martin DBX ever built. This is the Aston Martin DBX707, but you can call it whatever you like, because it’s got nearly seven hundred horsepower and will outrun pretty much any 4x4 on the road.

Unsurprisingly, the ‘707’ bit refers to PS, which equates to 697hp from the uprated 4.0-liter AMG-sourced twin-turbo V8 lurking under the hood. It also pumps out 899Nm of torque, which is a smidge more than yer average volcano makes.

Acceleration and overall performance are suitably explosive. Aston reckons this new DBX will sprint from 0-100kph in 3.3 seconds—quicker than a Lamborghini Urus and on par with a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT—and top out at 311kph. As anybody with even the most rudimentary grasp of fear will confirm, 311kph in a 2.2-ton SUV is ‘enough.’

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

How, exactly, has Aston massaged out 155hp more than a ‘regular’ V8 DBX? New ball-bearing turbos and a new engine map, basically. The V8 also gets a nine-speed ‘wet-clutch’ automatic gearbox better equipped to deal with that additional torque. Aston promises faster gearshifts compared to the old torque converter ’box, and of course, better launches off the line.

Indeed, there’s a new version of the e-diff, able to deliver 100% of the V8’s torque to the rear axle if required, calibrated for maximum pointiness. There’s a ‘Race Start’ mode, available in ‘GT Sport’ and ‘Sport+’ modes for full revisit-your-breakfast-choices launches.

It's not just a charging rhino, mind, because Aston Martin has gone to some lengths to adjust the chassis. The basic air suspension remains, here featuring tweaks to the damper valving, spring volume, and electric power steering. Basically, it’s tighter (less heave, pitch and body roll), more feelsome and agile, the latter courtesy of a revised active roll control system.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The brakes are new and huge. Carbon ceramic 420mm front discs, 390mm at the back, allied to six-piston calipers. It shaves 40.5kg of unsprung weight, says Aston, hiding behind new 22-inch alloys (23s are an option).

Those wheels aren’t the only external modifications. There’s a new larger front grille with new daytime running lights, new air intakes and brake cooling ducts, along with a new front splitter. The finished visual result, according to Aston, is “spectacular.”

It’s hunkered down around a set of hood blades, gloss black finishing, and sills that feature a “deeper, more heavily sculpted profile.” To the rear, you’ll find the obligatory roof wing—one that “reduces lift and increases high-speed agility”—and a bigger rear diffuser coupled to bigger exhaust tailpipes, and a new rear bumper. Punchy, right?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

16-way adjustable sports seats are standard fit, and there are three interior setups you can choose from that offer a mix of leather/Alcantara, or semi-aniline leather with embroidered Aston wings on the headrests. The interior switchgear also gets a dark chrome finish, though bright chrome and carbon fiber can be ticked instead. Indeed, Aston’s Q customization department is ready to take your call, which, in Aston’s own words, can “push the boundaries of desire.” Or taste. Your call.

Boss Tobias Moers said of the new DBX707: “We have pushed the boundaries in every area to create a car which sets new standards of performance and desirability. The fastest, most powerful, best handling and most engaging car of its kind, it propels Aston Martin to the pinnacle of SUV performance.”

In fact, AM calls this new DBX707 a “saber in a segment of sledgehammers.” Like we said, with nearly seven hundred horsepower on tap, you can call it what you like...

Aston Martin DBX707

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

