Here’s the new Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider in all its glory

Great news for all those who put a deposit down on Aston’s £2.5 million (P174 million) hard-topped hypercar, only to realize they couldn’t fit into Adrian Newey’s snug cabin—it’s the new Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider.

Chopping the roof off does seem a little at odds with the Valkyrie’s obsession with aero, but Aston claims the extra headroom makes it even more like an F1 car in its driving experience. Can’t argue with that.

Clearly, the ‘standard’ Valkyrie’s gullwing doors couldn’t be transferred across to the Spider—they wouldn’t be much use attached to the new removable carbon-fiber panel. In their place are a pair of front-hinged butterfly doors with narrow letterbox windows, but the aforementioned roof panel will also get a couple of polycarbonate sections to let in light.

Forget rearranging a hairdo, though, the roofless Valkyrie will have a good go at tearing your barnet from your scalp. The 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 makes 1,000hp on its own, remember, and it’s paired with an additional 160hp electric motor for maximum attack. The Spider keeps all of the madcap underside aero trickery of the hardtop too.

Like with most of the exterior, changes to the interior are minimal. For example, you’ll still sit in a lightweight carbon bucket seat with your feet raised up and your whole body angled slightly towards your passenger. The carbon tub has been modified for extra strength, but the whole cabin keeps its Newey-designed teardrop shape that’s so crucial to how the air is managed.

Just 85 Spiders will make it into production, with deliveries expected to begin in the middle of 2022. They’ll join the 150 coupes and 40 non-road-legal AMR Pros as possibly the most exciting and expensive hypercar trinity… since the last hypercar trinity. We can’t wait.

