Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Honda CR-V

The CR-V is Honda’s best-selling model worldwide. The crossover easily sees over half-a-million-unit sales worldwide every year with North America being its biggest customer. Locally, the Honda CR-V has enjoyed popularity over the decades, and it helps that the model was among the pioneers of crossovers in the country.

It’s why this sixth-generation model is perhaps the most important one yet. The all-new CR-V is one of many firsts in the Philippines, from engine options to new technologies.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: Inspired by Metal Gear Solid?

Flying out? Here’s an updated transport guide to and from NAIA

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

The 2024 CR-V is available in three variants for the Philippine market. It starts off with the V Turbo CVT, followed by the VX Turbo CVT AWD. Sitting at the top of the range is the RS eHEV eCVT. Yes, even the CR-V gets the RS treatment now. Its main competitors are the Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5, and Toyota RAV4.

As for prices, check out the list below:

Honda CR-V 2024 prices

Honda CR-V 1.5 V Turbo CVT – P2,100,000

Honda CR-V 1.5 VX Turbo CVT AWD – P2,280,000

Honda CR-V 2.0 RS e:HEV E-CVT – P2,590,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the redesigned CR-V is larger than the model it replaces. It measures 4,691mm long, 1,866mm wide, and 1,691mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. In comparison, the fifth-gen CR-V is 4,623mm long, 1,855 wide, and 1,668 tall, with a wheelbase of 2,662mm. Length is up by 68mm, width by 11mm, height by 23mm, and wheelbase by 38mm.

For design, it’s sharper and more aggressive than the outgoing generation. There’s a huge grille right at the front that’s flanked by a pair of slim headlights. The body lines are smoother and cleaner this time around, making the crossover look even bigger from the side. As for the rear, it wouldn’t be a CR-V if it didn’t have vertical taillights, and it looks edgier this time around.

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

All CR-V variants ride on 18-inch alloy wheels with the RS coming with a unique design. And, speaking of the RS, it gets a different grille pattern, color-keyed body cladding, gloss black highlights, and an RS-exclusive color called Ignite Red Metallic.

Interior

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Inside, the 2024 CR-V adapts Honda’s new interior design philosophy of ‘Man Maximum, Machine Minimum’. The dash layout is similar to that in the Civic, and it’s all about smooth, straight lines with no acute angles. Honda also bucks the trend of ‘putting all functions in the touchscreen’ in the CR-V with tactile buttons, dials, and switches.

There’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but that’s a given these days. However, the sixth-gen gains wireless version of the smartphone mirroring application. Speaking of wireless features, wireless charging is standard to all variants. The infotainment system has new software, and it apes the look seen in the Civic.

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Leather trim is abound in the model, although the RS gets red stitching. Power seats with memory for the front are also standard for all, and the front passenger gets power adjustment too. The V Turbo CVT and VX Turbo CVT AWD get three-row seating along with extra ventilation at the back.

Aside from the red stitching, the RS also gets sport pedals and brushed aluminum trims for a sportier look. The top-spec model also comes with a 12-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof and a heads-up display. Unlike the entry-level and mid-spec models, the RS only has two-row seating.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

As one might have figured out by now, the CR-V will have two powertrains available, both being firsts for the Philippines. The first is the 1.5-liter turbopetrol, while the other is a 2.0-liter hybrid. The 1.5-liter uses the same block as the HR-V and Civic, but there’s more grunt under the hood. That engine makes 188hp and 240Nm of torque, and it’s mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Those figures make it the most potent CR-V sold in the country to date...until you include the hybrid.

Dubbed e:HEV, the hybrid powertrain in the CR-V RS is comprised of a 2.0-liter Atkinson Cycle gas engine that mated to two electric motors. The engine alone makes 146hp and 183Nm of torque, but the electric motors pack 181hp and 335Nm of torque, and it shifts with an e-CVT. Combined output is in the region of 200hp. The downsized turbo and the hybrid should make the most of the CR-V's 57-liter fuel tank.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

The main highlight here is Honda Sensing and Honda Connect. Honda Sensing was introduced in the previous-generation CR-V, but it now has a new radar with a wider degree of scanning. Not only that, all variants come standard with this active safety feature. It includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, auto high-beam, adaptive driving beam (RS only), adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and lead car departure notification system.

Moving to Honda Connect, it’s an application that allows the driver to have constant and real-time communication with their vehicle, in the case, the CR-V. Its three main pillars are safety, security, and convenience.

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

For Honda Connect’s safety features, it has automatic collision detection to automatically calls for rescue in case of a heavy accident, security alarm detection to notify the owner of any break-ins, and speed alert. For security, it comes with ‘Find My Car’, geo-fencing, and emergency services.

Lastly, for convenience, Honda Connect has a service reminder and a car status reminder that includes diagnostic support and monitoring the vehicle’s fuel level, battery charge, locks, and airbags. It also includes remote vehicle control that allows the engine to be started or shut off, the air-conditioning to be activated, remote locking and unlocking, and headlight control. And yes, it can all be done through the smartphone app.

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

As for other surprise and delight features of the all-new CR-V, there’s a remote key card that substitutes as the car’s keyfob (RS only), active noise cancellation, power tailgate, multi-view cameras, agile handling assist, stability control, eight airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

There’s a lot riding on the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, not only in the Philippines but also worldwide. With the introduction of new powertrains and technologies for the local market, expectations are high for Honda’s flagship crossover in the country. It will be interesting to see market acceptance for the e:HEV model as well.

More photos of the all-new Honda CR-V:

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon