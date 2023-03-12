This Audi RS6 whispers subtle aggression...and we like it

The current C8 generation RS6 is the first proper RS-spec wagon that Audi has ever sold in the US, and it would seem that American tuners are very happy about this indeed.

PHOTO BY 1016 Industries

Just check out this circa $20k (about P1,100,000) kit from Miami-based modifier 1016 Industries, for example. The extra aero bits are all made from carbon fiber and include a relatively subtle front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser.

PHOTO BY 1016 Industries

There’s also a larger roof spoiler, a hefty bonnet scoop and those excellent retro-style RDB wheels. More than a hint of the old RS wheels by BBS about them, isn’t there?

PHOTO BY 1016 Industries

Of course, if you did go for the full kit, the 1016 Industries conversion would make your RS6 rather expensive indeed. Prices start at $121,900 for the 592hp, 4.0-liter twin turbo V8-engined wagon in the US right now, meaning you’d be paying well over $140,000 (or P7,725,200 sans local taxes) for the pleasure.

Still, more retro wheels on fast wagons, please…

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also