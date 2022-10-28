Apparently, Bea Alonzo doesn’t share Dominic Roque’s need for speed

You would think that dating a race car driver would give you the stomach to tolerate high speeds, right? Apparently, this isn’t the case for actress Bea Alonzo—at least not if we’re talking motorcycles.

During a recent Summit Session interview, Alonzo—who’s in a relationship with fellow actor and Vios Cup veteran Dominic Roque—shared that she’s not very fond of riding at high speeds on the expressway.

“Ako naman nakabihis pa ako, nakaboots pa ako, tapos leather jacket. Feeling talaga,” Alonzo said during the interview, narrating a ride she and Roque went on heading up to Tagaytay.

“Alam mo, the whole time as in tili ako ng tili. Minumura ko na siya. ‘Tama na! Can you please slow down?’”

Roque didn’t just slow down, either. What happened was the couple stopped along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) for a siomai date instead. So much for Tagaytay then.

“Sabi ko hindi ko kaya. As in hindi ko kaya yung ganun kabilin. Hindi ko talaga kaya.”

Alonzo also shared that one Roque’s dream rides is a cross-country trip across Europe with her.

“Alam mo kung ano yunga dream niya talaga? Na pumunta kami ng Europe and we would do cross-country motorbike. Kasi ginagawa niya yun with his friends—the Euro Monkeys—they have a group kasi.”

Anyway, we get it. Even seasoned car guys have a point where seeing the speedometer will make them break a sweat. It’s awesome to know that Alonzo is still very supportive of Roque’s passion, too.

You can watch the full Summit Session interview in the video above.

