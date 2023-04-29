A six-year-old just wrote a ‘love letter’ on his mom’s car

A six-year-old learning how to write found an unusual canvas for his sweet artwork: his mom’s car!

It was a mix of emotions for mom Rodessa Reyes, who said she was “nalingat lang saglit,” and found out about the masterpiece when she saw people looking at the side of their Mitsubishi Mirage G4.

“Anak alam ko naman na mahal na mahal mo si mommy at alam ko naman na napaka-sweet mo na bata, pero hindi mo naman kailangan iukit sa kotse natin ’yang pagmamahal mo,” Reyes wrote in her post in the Facebook group Home Buddies.

“Ramdam na ramdam ko 'yung lalim ng pagmamahal mo anak, hindi ata kayang tanggalin ng rubbing compound,” she added.

PHOTO BY Rodessa Reyes (Home Buddies Facebook group)



In an interview with Smart Parenting, the mom of three said her son Damien was just starting to learn how to write and probably found small rocks to use while the car was parked at home.

“Hindi ko siya pinagalitan. I asked him, ‘Did you write this?’ And he said, ‘yes, because I love you so much!’

“Paano mo papagalitan ’yun?” Reyes added.

Reyes said she calmly talked to her son, who even promised to give her a new car when he grows up.

“When I have money and I’m an adult, I will give you 1,000 money for buying a Bugatti!” Damien told his mom, as shared by Reyes in a video sent to Smart Parenting.

Reyes added that she finds it hilarious that she’s a careful driver and has not gotten into any accident, but the car would get scratches from her son.

Reyes, who is known among breastfeeding communities because of her raved-about lactation spread Ava’s Kitchen, said she and her husband will eventually have to clean the ‘artwork.’

For now though, she will bask in his son’s totally adorable devotion!

NOTE: This article first appeared on smartparenting.com.ph. Minor edits have been made.

