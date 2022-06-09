Everything you need to know about the P2P bus service between Clark airport and Baguio

Revenge travelers, it seems the time has truly come to satisfy your wanderlust. And if your plans require you to travel between Clark International Airport and Baguio City, the good news is that the point-to-point (P2P) bus opertaions between the two locations resumed on June 1, 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the service.

How much is the P2P bus fare?

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

The one-way trip costs P450 whether you’re coming from Clark International Airport or Baguio City.

What are the trip departure times?

Clark International Airport to Baguio City

8am

11am

5:30pm

8:30pm

Baguio City to Clark International Airport (via MacArthur Highway)

4:15am

8:15am

10:15am

12:15pm

4:15pm

Where can I book seats?

Seat reservations may be made through the following portals:

Are there still documentary requirements for leisure travel?

To make sure your travel plans go smoothly, always check the entry requirements at your destination. For Baguio City, you can review the latest requirements via the local government’s Public Information Office page on Facebook. The use of the Baguio Visita QR-coded tourist pass (QTP) is still being implemented, so apply for one well ahead of your scheduled trip.

PHOTO BY Top Gear Philippines on YouTube

If you’re flying out of Clark International Airport, meanwhile, make sure you know the boarding requirements of the airline you’re flying with, as well as the entry requirements of your province or country of destination. The airport’s new terminal is now operational, too, and is quite a destination in its own right. You can check out our recent feature on it here.

