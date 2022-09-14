Quick guide: No LTO driver’s license? These IDs can be used for your PH passport application

If you’re of driving age, chances are your Land Transportation Office (LTO) driver’s license is your go-to option for any or all application requirements.

But what do you do if you don’t have one? After all, not everyone in this country owns a car or drives. Thankfully, there is a handful of other valid IDs many government institutions accept as requirements.

In the case of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the agency accepts 12 other IDs and documents as a valid requirement in passport applications. The only conditions? The IDs must still be readable, untampered, and consistent with your other application documents.

Some of these you’re probably familiar with already, such as the postal ID and senior citizen ID. Other, though? Perhaps not so much. Check out the list below:

Valid IDs and documents for DFA passport requirements

SSS ID PH Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) Professional Identification Card (PRC ID) PhilID Overseas Workers Welfare Administration/Integrated Department of Labor and Employment ID (OWWA/iDole ID) Voter’s ID Philippine National Police (PNP) firearms license Airman license issued 2016 onwards School ID or certificate of enrollment with photo and dry seal (for student applicants only) Postal ID Senior Citizen ID Seafarer’s Record Book

Oh, and be sure to bring along the necessary photocopies and supporting documents as well. For more information on the DFA’s Philippine passport application process and requirements, click here. Have you tried applying for one without an LTO driver’s license?

