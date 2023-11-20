The Ford Ranger Raptor is (apparently) a Guinness record holder



There are a lot of ways to get yourself in the Guinness World Book Of Records if you let your imagination run free. After all, there is always something that someone has yet to attempt. The book even has several automotive related records that one can try to beat…or make up.

Heck, all you need is about $5 (about P280, plus VAT) if you want to make a new record for, um, something. Yes, we Googled the application fee out of curiosity.

The latest one involves a Ford Ranger Raptor, and the record is for ‘tightest gap driven through by a pickup on two wheels’. Yes, it sounds oddly specific, but it’s something we wouldn’t dare try on any car. We like all four wheels firmly on the ground, thank you very much.

Driving the Ranger Raptor for this record is none other than Paul Swift. Okay, maybe not a lot of folks know who Paul Swift is in the Philippine context, but his last name should be familiar. Yes, Paul Swift is the son of Russ Swift, and he also has several records when it comes to daredevil driving.

So, how did the younger Swift fare? Thankfully, there’s video footage of the run to quash any doubts from keyboard warriors. Just check out the video below.

Paul managed to squeeze the wide pickup through an 879mm gap or less than a meter. For reference, the Ford Ranger Raptor is over two meters wide, 2,028mm to be exact. That means Swift managed to thread the truck through an opening that’s even less than half its width. More impressive is the fact that it was particularly windy during the run.

Given the sheer skill needed to even attempt this, we reckon Swift’s record will be around for a pretty long time. As for Ranger Raptor owners out there, please don’t try this with your truck as you’ll have a lot of explaining to do to your insurance.