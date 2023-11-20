This 'Dodge Challenger' is actually a Honda Civic underneath

We’re seeing more and more retro-futuristic designs from automakers recently. We’ve got SUVs like the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and the new Mustang continues the in classic inspiration.

But then there’s Mitsuoka. We’ve covered that brand several times before and they’re best known for retrofying modern cars. Its most recent creation was the Himiko, but the company has made yet another homage to the past.

It may look like a Dodge Challenger from the front, but it may surprise you that it’s a Honda Civic under the skin. More specifically, it’s the hatchback model that gets the retro treatment. Dubbed the M55, it brings the ‘70s to the 2020s.

While the parallelisms with the Challenger are evident, the M55 is actually tribute to Japanese sports coupes from the ‘70s. If you look a little bit closer, there are shades of the second-generation Skyline present at the front. Mitsuoka managed to achieve that by changing the entire front clip of the Civic.

That said, you do see elements of the Civic from the side. The fenders were cut to accommodate the new front end, but the doors are unmistakably Honda. Thankfully, the pull-type door handles and door-mounted mirrors blend well with the classic look.

At the back, bumper has totally been redesigned to make way for the ‘70s-themed rear end. From there, you see more elements of the second-gen Skyline with its matte black garnish on the tailgate. The only thing missing here are the signature round lights that have defined the Skyline for over 50 years.

Inside, however, you won’t mistake if for a ‘70s sports coupe. The cabin is pure Honda Civic from the steering wheel to the switches. As far as we can tell, the only change in there are the seats and the Mitsuoka badge on the steering wheel.

There are no specifics about the engine, but it’s likely to be the same as the 1.5-liter turbo from the Civic. If so, we’re looking at 179hp and 250Nm of torque. The best part is, the Japanese market allows it to be paired with a six-speed manual.

It’s a concept for now but it seems that it will reach limited production soon. A practical Mitsuoka? Why the heck not, right?