Check out these accessories for the Isuzu MU-X

When it comes to SUVs, we wish we got more comprehensive parts and accessories catalogues in the Philippines. We’re not just talking about a window visor here or a decal there. We’re talking steel bumpers, roof loading options, and so much more. Case in point: Check out what Isuzu Australia has to offer for the MU-X.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: An all-new Nissan Patrol concept is just “months away”

Will the Casper ever make it to PH? We ask Hyundai’s bosses

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

Over there, the MU-X has a variety of front bumper options available from nudge bars to full on steel bumpers. Not only that, but these parts are also available in black or polished alloy for that extra bit of personalization. And because these accessories come from Isuzu, you know that these will line up perfectly with the mounts.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Driving lights, you ask? Well, Isuzu Australia can offer you that too. Plus, you’ve got a choice of an LED bar or the classic round lights. There’s also hood protectors, headlight protectors, and even a snorkel for good measure.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

But the add-ons don’t stop there. There are different kinds of tow hitch options available for the MU-X...if you live in Australia. It starts with the basic tow bar kit, but you can add wiring harnesses (7 or 12-pin), and a weight distribution hitch to prevent swaying. If that’s not enough, there’s even an electronic brake controller for added stability on or off-road.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Then there’s the roof carrying options available for the SUV. Aside from the usual cross bars, Isuzu will offer different kinds of trays, platforms, and racks to suit your needs (or tastes). Oh, and you can also get an awning set straight from Isuzu if you’re feeling more adventurous.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

It’s an amusing options list, for sure, but you’re probably wondering why it’s that comprehensive in Australia. Well, it seems that off-roading is pretty popular there, and we’d like to think more people there who choose the 4x4 model actually choose to take it off-road. The off-roading scene seems big there too since Isuzu isn’t the only manufacturer that offers off-road goodies, loading accessories and the like.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The odds of these parts being offered in local showrooms are slim to none. If you want to bolt on parts like these to a MU-X, you’ll have to go aftermarket for that. That’s not a bad option to take, but we think it’s neat that you can go to a showroom, ask for these cool accessories, and drive off the dealership with all of it bolted on.