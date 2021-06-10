Jordan Clarkson helps out Utah-based Filipino food truck sprayed with graffiti

You don’t make it into the NBA with Filipino blood without immediately being associated with ‘Pinoy pride.’ Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, though, is making it clear that he’s about more than just basketball when it comes to his heritage.

The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year took it upon himself to help out a Utah-based Filipino food truck following a recent graffiti incident. Together with a local car wash and car wrap business, Clarkson is having the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck restored, detailed, and given a fancy new look.

The truck’s new look will feature the design and colors of the Philippine flag. Check it out:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck thanked Clarkson following his kind gesture, saying what he did means a lot to the community.

“Thank you @JordanClarksons for not only wrapping our food truck, but also for having it detailed at Gorilla Car Wash, and for your continued support and encouragement,” the business tweeted. “It means the world to the community and to us.

Continue reading below ↓

This is just one more reason to root for the dude in his second-round matchup against the Utah Jazz. Keep it up, man. Good vibes only.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.