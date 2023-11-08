Ken Block's Electrikhana Two trailer will leave you a bit teary-eyed

It could be said that Ken Block helped the rallying scene in the US after his first Gymkhana video. Prior to that, it wasn’t really a popular sport over there, often relegated to grassroots levels. But rallying finally gained the attention it so deserved in the States by the late 2000s and early 2010s.



Block’s impact on the motoring world is undeniable, which is why his sudden passing in January 2023 sent shockwaves around the world. The original Hoonigan was with us no more.

Months after his death, it seems like Block has left us with one last gift. That’s because he was still able to film Electrikhana Two, and the trailer for it is officially out.



The full video is set to be released in December and it features Block with the Audi S1 Hoonitron around Mexico City. It was filmed in late 2022 and is said to be the last ever video he ever shot. As for the trailer, it features all of what you’d expect from a Hoonigan video with high speed drifts, mad stunts, and gratuitous hang time, all accompanied by a haze of tire smoke.

We’ve seen the trailer and we have to admit, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions. We’re well aware that he’s gone, but seeing Block smiling from ear to ear while doing all those stunts brings back great (and happy) memories of the man. The thumbnail of the video alone is already giving us goosebumps and we can’t wait for the full video to drop next month. We’re sure it will be epic.



The legacy of Ken Block lives on through his family. His widow, Lucy, is also a professional rally driver and his daughter, Lia, is making a name for herself in the world of motorsport. Ken's legacy is in good hands too as Lia clinched her first rally championship back in October.



Watch the trailer here: