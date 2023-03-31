The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is an ultra-lux van we'd love to have

If you’re in the market for a luxury minivan, the Kia Carnival is one model worth considering. It’s got a well-appointed interior, plush seating, loaded with tech, and most importantly, has a comfortable ride. For most of us here at Top Gear Philippines, it’s more than enough, but there will always folks who want even more.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Size comparo: How big is the all-new Honda CR-V versus the Hyundai Tucson?

Driving school association urges LTO to postpone price cap rule

PHOTO BY Kia

So, during our recent trip to South Korea, we glanced upon the most luxurious version of the Carnival at Kia360. From the outside, it looks like a Carnival with something plopped on its roof, but it’s much more than that. It’s got an interior that could make give some megabuck luxury sedans a run for their money.

The ‘base’ model comes standard with power ottoman seats for the second row, a 21-inch rear entertainment system, chilled and heated cupholders, individual reading lights, curtains, and even an air ionizer. And that thing on top of the roof? That would be the roof extension to give everyone inside more headroom.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Kia

But opt for the range-topper four-seat model and it packs features you might not even see in luxury saloons costing over 10 million. For starters, those ottomans are upgraded to airplane-style seats with even more functionality. Yes, these seats are ventilated, and can also give you a massage, but that’s not the best part yet.

PHOTO BY Kia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Also standard is a pop out foot massager so you can (almost) get a full body massage. You can control all the seat and rear entertainment system with a neat little touchscreen integrated in the van’s arm rest.

PHOTO BY Kia

Other features, you ask? Well, how about a mini refrigerator, storage boxes, wireless charging stations at the back, and a clothes rack? With practically unlimited legroom and headroom, a Krell surround sound system, massagers, and all that, it’s almost a crime not to sit at the back of this Carnival.

PHOTO BY Kia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There are two engine options available for the Carnival Hi-Limousine. The first is the familiar 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel that also powers the local versions. The second is a 3.5-liter V6 with nearly 300 horsepower. Of course, it won’t scare off sports cars at the stoplights because of all the extra weight of the features, but it’ll still be quick enough.

PHOTO BY Kia

So, how much do you think this decked-out van is? In South Korea, it retails for 88,260,000 Won, which is about P3,706,071 at current exchange rates. It's not what anyone would call affordable, but with all the features it packs, it's not bad at all. Should Kia Philippines bring it here, we reckon it's best we test it out from the back....with the massagers on.