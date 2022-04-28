Klay Thompson just pulled up to an NBA Playoff game on a bicycle

There’s usually a spectacle of sick cars during theNBA Playoffs, from mint-condition vintage rides to high-revving supercars and beastly SUVs. It’s basically a mini-car show once players start rolling in before every game. Remember last year’s Finals?

Every once in a while, though, superstars take it slow. Some take the team bus, for example. Then there are guys like Klay Thompson, who pulled up to Game 5 of the Golden State Warriors-Denver Nuggets series on a bicycle. We bet Sebastian Vettel would be proud. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

SM City North EDSA’s indoor electric go-kart track will have its soft opening on May 1

PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We’re not sure if the Warriors sharpshooter and one-half of the Splash Brothers actually rode his bike from his home all the way to Chase Center, because we don’t recall seeing him do this before. If he was on his bicycle en route to the stadium, we hope he was wearing the proper gear before the footage was taken. The guy just recovered from a major injury, after all.

If you follow the NBA, then you probably know how big a gem Thompson is to the fans and the community with all his unforgettable and meme-worthy antics. Seeing him willing to use alternative modes of transport is one more reason to love this guy.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.