The all-new Lexus GX has a feature we wish more SUVs had

We’re pretty excited about the all-new Lexus GX. Not only does it finally get redesigned after over a decade, but it also hints at the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. The specs are solid, too, as well as its boxy and tough-looking exterior.

But there is one feature that the 2024 Lexus GX has that we’re happy the manufacturer kept. If anything, it’s also something more automakers would put in their SUVs, crossovers, and station wagons. It’s a rather simple feature, but it comes in very hand when you think about the practical applications.

PHOTO BY Lexus

That feature is the pop-up glass hatch, and we’re here to tell you that it’s a good thing to have with anything that has a tailgate.

Having two options to access the tailgate opens up a lot of possibilities, no pun intended. For starters, you don’t have to open the entire door if you’re putting in light items. It’s also handy to have it if you’re parked in a tight spot, especially when a car behind you is a little too close to your back bumper.

PHOTO BY Lexus

But, say you work for a video production team that needs to perform tracking shots on cars, bikes, and other things that move. Having that glass hatch means the person operating the camera can just pop that open and shoot from the back without the risk of falling out the SUV. If anything, SUVs that have this feature make excellent camera cars.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Okay, not everyone needs a camera car, but there are other practical applications for specific uses and needs. But why doesn’t every SUV, crossover, and wagon in the land have it? Well, it’s all down to the cost. Manufacturers will have to install an extra pair of hinges and struts to make this feature possible, and that could be money saved elsewhere.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Which is why we’re so glad that Lexus kept this feature for the all-new GX. The company could’ve easily ditched that option to save a few bucks. Besides, the GX’s big brother, the LX (and the Land Cruiser), lost its split tailgate when it was redesigned a few years ago. But Lexus saw there was still a benefit in keeping the glass hatch, and we’re hoping that the all-new GX’s Toyota counterpart, the next-gen Land Cruiser Prado, will still have it once it’s out.