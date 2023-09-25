This Mazda MX-5 is perfect for sports car loving toddlers

Did you have a ride-on (or pedal) car growing up? You know, those cars that toddlers can ‘drive’ around in? For those lucky enough to have experienced one of these during their childhood, it was typically a Tonka truck or a mini Jeep.

Toddlers of today are a little luckier. There’s a wider variety of them available these days, from pickups, SUVs, and even sports cars. That brings us neatly to today’s cool ride-on car. It’s none other than a Mazda MX-5.

PHOTO BY Mobimax Japan

Ah yes, the MX-5, the grassroots racing car of choice in most parts of the world. We’ve written about the fanfare of this roadster (at length), as well as its wonderful chassis and dynamics. For parents out there, it’s time for your kid to experience the same. Well, sort of.

Of course, this kid-sized Mazda MX-5 doesn’t come with a 2.0-liter engine or a manual transmission. Instead, it uses battery power to move it around. It uses a pair of 6V4Ah batteries to motivate the dual motors under the, um, body. The motors are good for 25 watts each for a total of 50 watts, which is about 0.067hp.

The ride-on car is made by Mobimax Japan. And while mom and dad’s MX-5 is 2,702 times more powerful, it should be enough for kids to have a bit of a breeze while driving. Should parents think their precious one is going a little too fast, they have the option of using the remote control or apply a speed limiter. Mobimax says children up to eight years old can drive this mini MX-5.

How much is it, you ask? The Mobimax Mazda MX-5 will set you back ¥19,800. In local currency, that’s about P7,580, far less than the current base price of the MX-5 soft top at P2,050,000. Oh, and it’s even available in signature Mazda colors. Aside from white (as seen here), the little roadster also comes in Jet Black and Soul Red.

So kids, if you can read this, it’s probably time to ask mom and dad if you can have one of these for Christmas. Nicely, of course.