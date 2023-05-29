The Mercedes-Benz 500E is the E-Class that spawned other AMG legends

Within Mercedes-Benz circles, the series 124 models (W124/S124/C124/A124) are considered to be one of the last ‘tank-like’ models. It was the time when the company’s slogan was ‘Engineered like no other car in the world’, and it was reflected by feel and build quality. From the solid ‘whump’ of the doors, to the reassuring heft of its controls, the series 124 (which would later become the E-Class) was expensive AND felt expensive.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

But if there’s one thing about the series 124, it was never really intended to be, well, sporty. The car’s design emphasized aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Most of the engine choices were sensible, from the bulletproof (and charmingly slow) 200D, to the reasonably punchy but still somewhat efficient 300E.

It almost sounded like Mercedes-Benz had no intention of making a high-performance version of its cozy executive sedan. However, its rivals from Bavaria had something called the M5, and to cut the long story short, Mercedes responded by coming up with 500E.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Okay, mythbusting time. You probably heard some claims that Porsche was responsible for the 500E. As cool as that sounds, it wasn’t the case at all. The 500E was Mercedes-Benz's idea from the start. However, what the company needed help with was cramming a 5.0-liter V8 under the slim engine bay of the 124 Mercedes. See, the 124’s engine range consisted of straight fours, straight-fives, and straight-sixes. A wide V8 was never in the cards.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

Also, Mercedes-Benz just couldn’t devote all its time, resources, and money into re-engineering the entire front end of the 124 just to stick in a V8. Besides, the company was also in the middle of developing and testing the all-new S-Class for the ‘90s (the W140). So, instead of shelving the project altogether, Mercedes carried on by consulting Porsche. And here’s the where the ‘built by Porsche’ bit comes in.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

Porsche did the engineering work to make the 5.0-liter V8 fit under the hood of the Mercedes. It also helped develop the brakes and suspension (from the Mercedes-Benz parts bin) to ensure the 500E just wasn’t a straight-line missile. That explains the wide fenders of the 500E and the reason why Mercedes-Benz had to send bodies of its 124 sedan to Porsche for assembly and then transported back to its own assembly plant for final inspection and delivery. Each car took about 18 days to assemble.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

The result was an executive sedan with a luxurious and sporty interior, solid build quality, meaty fenders that housed sportier suspension, and a 5.0-liter V8 that packed 322hp and 480Nm of torque. Sure, these numbers sound humble today, but you have to remember that this car came out in the early ‘90s. Your average executive car put out about 150hp on a good day, and even big six-cylinder engines barely mustered 200hp.

It did 0 to 100kph in 6.1 seconds, while its top speed was governed at 250kph. It's still fast by today’s standards, but it must have been exhilarating over 30 years ago. Let’s be real: No one expected something that looks like a Stuttgart taxi to be nearly as fast as a Ferrari Testarossa. If Mercedes-Benz had a sense of humor, it should’ve offered it in ‘German taxi beige’.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

There are a few examples of the 500E in the country. Mind you, these are all imported as these weren’t officially sold here. The largest available engine for the Philippine market was (most likely) the 2.6-liter, six-cylinder in the 260E. This particular one is one of the rarest examples in the world. It’s a US version so it’s one of 1,528 units worldwide. And while most 500Es came in Black Pearl or Brilliant Silver, this Rose Pewter example is just one of just 22 that went back and forth between Mercedes-Benz and Porsche factories.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

But beyond the rarity and iconic status, the 500E helped kick off the whole idea of a super sedan in Europe. Sure, the BMW M5 was first and likely had a more dynamic handling edge over the 500E. However, the Benz was proof that high-performance vehicles could be comfortable, practical, and most of all, built like a tank. This model would also help form the basis of AMG-tuned E-Class models such as the E55 and E63, and those super sedans (and wagons) wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the 500E.