Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross

The new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross has finally landed in the Philippines. After its global debut back in August 2022, we knew it was only a matter of time before the refreshed subcompact MPV arrived here.

The Xpander Cross has its work cut out for it, though. It now enters a segment stacked with the likes of the Honda BR-V, Hyundai Stargazer, and Toyota Veloz. How will Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ newest offering fare against the competition? If you want to learn more about the new Xpander Cross, then read on through.

Mitsubishi Xpander Cross 2023 Walkaround:

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

The Xpander Cross technically sits at the top of the Xpander range, so it is a variant. Spec it with either a Blade Silver Metallic or Graphite Gray Metallic monotone finish and you’re looking at a P1,328,000 price tag. The two-tone Sunrise Orange Metallic and Quartz White Pearl options come with an added P10,000 and P25,000 on top of the SRP.

Exterior

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

The refreshed Xpander Cross basically has the same design as the facelifted Xpander both up front and out back. The difference, of course, is with all the added plastic trim underneath and the optional two-tone looks for this one. The Cross also gets 225mm of ground clearance and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interior

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

Three rows, seven seats. Again, it’s the exact same as what the base Xpander gets, only this one has more leather to go around the cabin. There are various storage compartments up front, with a center console big enough to store four 600ml bottles. At the rearmost part of the cabin, there are underfloor organizers that can store up to two pairs of shoes.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

It’s the same story yet again under the hood. The Xpander Cross is powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 104hp and 141Nm of torque paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Nope, still no CVT for this one, folks.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

The refreshed Xpander Cross gets a new eight-inch digital instrument cluster that’s paired with a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. USB-A and USB-C ports are found in the second row, as well as multi-function pockets behind the front-row seats.

Other amenities in the Xpander Cross include cruise control, a reversing camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-brake hold, and safety tech such as active yaw control.

More photos of the new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross 2023:

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia