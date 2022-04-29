Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Toyota Veloz

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has been consistent with its launches this year. The carmaker has introduced at least one new model in each of the first four months of 2022. Now, it keeps the trend going having added yet another new model to its lineup: the new Veloz.

If this is the first time you’re reading about it, the Veloz was originally the top-of-the-line Avanza. Toyota has since launched it as a standalone model in other markets, and we’ve now seen the same thing happen here. The difference is that TMP is calling this a subcompact SUV, when we all know it’s virtually the same car underneath as the Avanza, a subcompact MPV.

Let’s put those questions aside for a moment, though, and instead take a good look at the newest Toyota in town. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Veloz.

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

There are two Veloz variants at launch: the 1.5 G CVT that goes for P1.185 million and the higher 1.5 V CVT that stickers for P1.225 million.

2022 Toyota Veloz

Toyota Veloz 1.5 G CVT – P1,185,000 Toyota Veloz 1.5 V CVT – P1,225,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

The Veloz measures 4,475mm long, 1,775mm wide, and 1,700mm tall, making it only 80mm longer and 45mm wider than the Avanza. The biggest difference between the two is the design, particularly the front end.

The only similarities between the two are the shapes of the headlights and the chrome-lined fog-lamp housings. Other than that, the Veloz borrows nothing else from the Avanza. The Veloz gets a large blacked-out plastic grille with an intricate honeycomb pattern. Underneath are horizontal slats and a gray and black skid plate on the bumper to give it a more rugged look.

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

Black plastic claddings can be found around the Veloz, and it sits on snazzy two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels shod in 205/50 R17 rubber. Out back, the Veloz looks sharp, with a roof spoiler up top and another skid plate underneath. The taillights stretch the width of the vehicle with the Toyota badge at the center. Below are reflectors that somehow match the fog lights up front.

Color options for the Veloz are: Platinum White Pearl Mica (+P15,000), Purplish Silver Mica Metallic, Black Metallic 1, and Dark Red Mica Metallic.

Interior

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

As we’ve mentioned time and again, the Avanza and Veloz are basically the same cars, and you’ll see that clearly when you look at the interior. They have the same cabin layout, only the Veloz looks more premium.

There’s still a lot of hard plastics inside, but you do get white accents all around, from the dashboard to the center console, door panels, and even the front seats. Speaking of seats, these feature leather and fabric, and all three rows feature a nice diamond stitch pattern.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

The Veloz and Avanza’s interiors are extremely similar. Their engines? Virtually identical. The Veloz packs the Avanza’s 1.5-liter 2NR-VE four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 105hp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. In the Veloz, though, this can only be had with a CVT that delivers power to the front wheels.

The two Veloz variants also have the same mechanical bits. MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam out back comprise the suspension, while stopping power is handled by front ventilated discs and rear solid discs.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

The Veloz also comes with a host of niceties, with an eight-inch infotainment system (nine-inch in the top-spec variant) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a six-speaker setup. A smart keyless entry system with a push-to-start ignition, speed-sensing door locks, hill-start assist, electronic stability control, and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors also come as standard.

If you opt for the higher V variant, you get a wireless charging pad, a panoramic view monitor as an added parking aid, and an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function. But more important, you get Toyota Safety Sense features that include a pre-collision system, auto high beam, and lane-departure alert. The V trim also comes with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

What do you think of Toyota’s newest offering? You can check out our Launch Pad feature on the Veloz here. You can also watch our Launch Pad video on our YouTube channel by clicking these blue words.

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

