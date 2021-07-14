MV Agusta’s new e-bicycles are as beautiful as its motorcycles

MV Agusta is known for its stunning and high-performance motorcycles with distinct engine growls. However, the Italian brand is looking to change things up a bit by stepping into the game with MV Agusta AMO electric bicycles.

The e-assisted bike line is designed with urban mobility in mind. There are two models: the AMO RR and the AMO RC. Both boast a 250W silent Mahle motor system that provides enough assistance to propel either bike to speeds of up to 25kph. The range for this motor is 75km on a single charge. Other features include a single-speed transmission with four assistance levels and a carbon belt drive, a 15.5kg curb weight, a carbon-fiber fork and wheels, CNC machined parts, Pirelli tires, and Magura MT4 hydraulic disc brakes.

Both models have been developed with the same principles that guide and distinguish MV Agusta’s motorcycles: authentic Italian design, laser-sharp attention to detail, and an optimal riding experience.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The AMO RR (above) features an inconspicuous yet stylish design for an urban-professional type of rider. The frame is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, which translates into a lightweight overall vehicle that's easy to use around town.

The RC (main image), on the other hand, has much of the same componentry, but with the special touch that MV Agusta gives to its special RC-designated two-wheelers. Red, white, and black comprise the paint scheme, which is in reference to the Schiranna brand’s racing-inspired motorcycles. This special edition e-bicycle is limited to just 200 units.

Continue reading below ↓

Both MV Agusta-branded models are designed, engineered, and fully assembled in Varese, Italy, so you know you’re getting the real deal. Shipping begins in August, with prices starting at €3,075 (P182,206) for the AMO RR, and €4100 (P242,941) for the AMO RC.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.