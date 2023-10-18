In Japan, Nissan can turn your Urvan into a living room

What do you expect from a modern luxury van? For most of us, it’s leather-lined interiors with ultra comfortable ottoman chairs. For others, it’s having every gadget and gizmo available stuffed inside. However, Nissan’s latest model aims to bring Zen to anyone who hops on board.

It’s called the Nissan Caravan MYROOM Launch Edition, and it’s a Japanese living room on wheels. This, perhaps, is the coziest Nissan Urvan to date, and it’s even an official model straight from the manufacturer.

Granted, the words Nissan Urvan and luxury aren’t totally synonymous with each other. However, the Caravan MYROOM proposes a different kind of luxury: Heaps of stretch out room in a relaxing environment.

From the outside, it looks like a bog-standard Urvan/Caravan that we see in Nissan showrooms everywhere. However, there are subtle cues that differentiate it from the regular version. The Caravan MYROOM has high-sheen black parts all over its body, namely the front and rear bumpers, side mirror caps, and door handles. It then gets a set of steel wheels and it’s all capped off by MYROOM window decals.

The highlight here is, of course, the interior. It loses several rows of seats, effectively making it a five-seater. In this case, we don’t mind that at all as it gets a cabin that seems to be inspired by a kanso theme. That means you get light-colored wood just about everywhere, from the walls, the floor, and even the ceiling. It even has blinds (wooden, of course) and unique interior lighting that can be dimmed to suit the passengers' mood.

Nissan even gives the option of two bed styles. The first is a regular folding bed that can be stowed away and double as a shelf. The other is a more flexible folding bed that can be configured in various ways. There’s also a table fitted to the interior that can be adjusted and slid around the room. Nissan is aware that the Caravan MYROOM will be used for overnight trips, so there’s are storage boxes in there and charging outlets on board. It can even be ordered with a portable battery for off-grid power.

The price, you ask? The gas-powered model starts at ¥6,134,700 (P2,330,000), while the diesel retails for ¥6,802,400 (P2,600,000). It’s even available with all-wheel drive and that version carries a price tag of ¥7,140,100 (P2,710,000).

Granted, we doubt the Urvan/Caravan rides better than, say, a Toyota Alphard, but we’re pretty sure the MYROOM has it beat when it comes to giving a homey vibe. We say it’s the kind of van that we’d love to take on a road trip.