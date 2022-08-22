Auction finds: Paul Walker-driven Skyline R34 GT-R V-Spec II sells for over P32-M

On its own, a pristine Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R V-Spec II is already enough to fetch a hefty sum at auction. This particular unit, though? It has considerably more going for it than just its condition and rarity.

The R34 you see before you was once driven by none other than the late Paul Walker to promote the Fast and Furious films. The late film star racked up almost 30,000km behind the wheel of this demonstration vehicle, and it’s been featured in a bunch of BF Goodrich ads, too.

PHOTO BY Mecum Auctions

Underneath the hood is a twin-turbo 2.6-liter six-cylinder gasoline engine. Shifting is handled by a six-speed manual transmission, and the vehicle boasts Brembo brakes, Nismo components, and sweet-looking Ray Volk Racing TE37 Saga wheels.

And as we said, this is about as rare as units like these in the US come. It’s one of just 14 believed to have been imported into the US market. It’s also number 672 of just 1,855 units manufactured globally.

PHOTO BY Mecum Auctions

Adding to this thing’s rare factor is the fact that due to US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rules currently in place, 2001 R34 Skyline GT-Rs will not be eligible to enter the US until 2026. This particular unit was one of a handful pardoned by authorities in the early 2000s.

Recently, the vehicle went under the hammer courtesy of Mecum Auctions—where it sold for a whopping $577,500 (more than P32 million)—a crazy amount, no doubt, but one we reckon is fitting for a vehicle of this stature. What do you think of its final selling price?

More photos of this Paul Walker-driven R34 Skyline

PHOTO BY Mecum Auctions

PHOTO BY Mecum Auctions

PHOTO BY Mecum Auctions

PHOTO BY Mecum Auctions

PHOTO BY Mecum Auctions

