‘Dominic Torretto’ approves of the Nissan Navara in latest ads

Marketing can easily make or break sales. For automakers, they are well aware of how crucial that is for making a successful product. Any car can be as good as its engineers want it to be, but those efforts will be in vain if the selling side flops.

That brings us neatly to Nissan Malaysia. The company recently published two ads to spruce up the Nissan Navara’s image. Mind you, there’s nothing wrong with the current Navara, but it does need to make some noise given the newer trucks in the market. The solution? Get Dominic Torretto.

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Merc’s eActross 600 can do up to 500km of trucking on a single charge

This might just be the next-gen Mitsubishi Delica concept

Okay, it’s more like ‘Dominic Torretto’ in this case. We’re pretty sure that the real-life Toretto, Vin Diesel, will dry up Nissan Malaysia’s marketing budget in one go. With that, we have a Malaysian facsimile of the actor. Still, close enough, right?

As you’ve probably guessed by now, the ad follows the theme of The Fast and The Furious. So where exactly does the Navara fit in? For the first ad, it (somewhat) recreates that “This is BRAZIL” scene in the Fast 5. But this time around, it focuses more on the Navara’s bed as a party piece.

The second ad is more like the Fast and Furious we know. We see two classic Japanese sports cars, um, driving at speed and overtaking each other. It shows a 240Z and, strangely enough, a first-generation Toyota Celica. No, the Navara won’t race them as it travels along at a perfectly responsible 63kph. Instead, it highlights the pickup’s advanced driver assist systems.

By the looks of things, the ads are part of a series. We say keep it up with the Fast and Furious parody of sorts, Nissan Malaysia. Who knows, it might just run for the next 20 years. Heck, you might just be interested in the Nissan Navara all of a sudden.