Fast Facts: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

It might be the favourite. A Cayman unleashed, Porsche has finally dropped a 9,000rpm GT3 howler into its world-class mid-engine sports car, and lavished it with the circuit-ready RS aero treatment. Yum.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Honda ADV 160 is now in PH with a P164,900 SRP

Construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector is underway





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What’s the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS' killer feature?

It has to be the powertrain – even though the Cayman is usually all about handling, the notion of one finally being blessed with a proper GT department engine is truly mouth-watering. Breathing in through carbon air intakes directly behind the driver’s ears, it might be the best noise of the bunch.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Is the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS a good car?

Here's what we said in our original review: "Does the world really need a GT4 RS when we already have a more-hardcore-than-ever 911 GT3? Yes. Yes it does; goodness are we happy this car exists. With an all-electric Cayman on the horizon, you can tell Porsche’s GT department senses the combustion engine’s demise and wants to build these types of cars while it still can, these monuments to what’s possible when you mix extraordinary engineering with a bit of fun.

"Porsche isn’t limiting numbers of the GT4 RS, just the amount of time it builds them for, so get in there while you still can. Silly quick on track, surprisingly usable on road and a sonic sensation everywhere. Believe the hype… this is likely to go down as one of the all-time greats."

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Does the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS deserve to be called great?

The noise at 9,000rpm alone is enough. But there is more to dig into here. Is the GT4 RS so good, it makes the heavier, larger GT3 obsolete? Has Porsche actually peaked here? And will we manage to keep the car for a whole week without someone accidentally selling it for twice the sticker price? Porsche has never built a GT car that’s been less than spectacular, and its little GT4 brother is a previous Speed Week champ…

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Stats

Engine: 4.0-litre flat six, 493hp, 451Nm

Transmission: 7spd DCT, RWD

Performance: 0-100kph in 3.4sec, 315kph

Weight: 1415kg (dry)

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.