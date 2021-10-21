You’re looking at the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

As sure as night follows day, Porsche can’t resist rolling out a more hardcore version of a sports car universally accepted as being really very good. Here’s your official confirmation of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

And it’s been officially confirmed off the back of a productive day at—where else—the Nurburgring. Porsche development driver Jorg Bergmeister gave the new GT4 RS a workout on both 20.832km and 20.6km loops, recording a time of 7min9.3sec for the former, and 7min4.511sec for the latter.

And it’s that latter time that’s interesting, because it’s TWENTY THREE SECONDS faster than a ‘regular’ 718 GT4 around the shorter loop. Well, 23.6sec, but once you’re in the twenties, it’s all moot.

We’re told the prototype was wearing a racing seat and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs—available as an option, get ’em while they last! Indeed, Porsche said a notary had confirmed just how standard the condition and weight of the car was. Yeah, ‘standard.’

Porsche hasn’t released any technical details as yet, but expect a more powerful version of the 4.0-liter seen in the regular GT4. Indeed, that’s a brand new flat-six, naturally aspirated, and pushing out a very healthy 414hp and 420Nm in that car. Which means there’s plenty of room for the RS to stretch its… wing?

Yup, there’s a Good Wing, a swan-neck item just like its big brother, the 911 GT3. You can run your eyes over these prototype images to get a feel for what the production car will look like.

“We gave the 718 Cayman GT4 RS everything that characterises a genuine RS,” says Porsche’s GT boss Andreas Preuninger. “Lightweight construction, more downforce, more power and, of course, an even higher level of responsiveness and feedback to driver inputs.”

Bergmeister described it less technically. “It feels as nimble as a go-kart on mountain roads.” Oh, he also said: “You really have had to experience the breathtaking noise it makes for yourself.” It’s scheduled for a November reveal and barring an act of God, is unlikely to be rubbish.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

