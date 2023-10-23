This Range Rover for sale had a very royal first owner

Seeing a used Range Rover for sale isn’t a rare occurrence. After all, it’s the model that shot up Land Rover’s brand equity in the last 50 years, further expanding the brand’s reach. Specifically, the Range Rover made the idea of a luxury 4x4 mainstream and aspirational.

Of course, it also helped that the Range Rover has one heck of an endorser, the British royal family. The Windsors have had Range Rovers since the first generation and has been part of the motor pool ever since. Oh, and there have also been several Series models, 90s, 110s, Defenders, Discoverys, and even Freelanders through the years.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

KG Mobility to be officially distributed by The Covenant Car Company in PH

Back to paper licenses: Court issues injunction vs LTO’s plastic card procurement

PHOTO BY Iconic Auctioneers

That said, not all cars stay in the royal fleet. Some are let go over the years and even make their way to the public. That’s the case of this particular Range Rover donning the number plate BN04 EPU. It’s a third-generation model, better known to Rovernuts as the L322. Its owner was none other than Queen Elizabeth II, and yes, she drove (and rode) this royal Rover.

PHOTO BY Iconic Auctioneers

This Range Rover isn’t a garden variety model. After all, this is the royal family we’re talking about. It was supplied by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations and features unique add-ons to make it fit for duty. It’s specified with a modified front grille with covert lights and required switch pack, along with front and rear seat covers, load space mats, side steps, and mud flaps.

PHOTO BY Iconic Auctioneers

But the mods don’t stop there. It's well known that the queen loved her dogs, so there’s a dog guard at the back to keep her hounds well secured in transit. Other additions include dual rear window switches and rear grab handles to assist with entry and exit. Surprisingly, there is no mention if this Range Rover has some level of armoring.

PHOTO BY Iconic Auctioneers

As for the specification, there isn’t much mention about it. However, what we can tell is that it’s a Vogue model, the range-topping variant for 2004. Also, it packs a 4.4-liter V8 under the hood, so the Queen or her drivers aren’t messing about when it comes to acceleration. Also, a fun fact about that engine, it’s actually the same engine used in the BMW 740i (or 740iL) from 1999 to 2001.

PHOTO BY Iconic Auctioneers

Perhaps what’s surprising here is the SUV’s appearance. From the outside, it looks like a bog-standard Range Rover finished in Epsom Green. Then again, that works to the Queen’s advantage since she can (mostly) blend in traffic with it.

The price you ask? Iconic Auctions, the company behind the sale, expects it to go under the hammer for around £50,000 to £60,000. That’s around P3.5-M to P4.2-M at current exchange rates. Yes, it’s pricey for an L322 Range Rover, but not bad if you consider its regal history.

Besides, a modern-day Range Rover retails for about P16-M, and you can’t say that it was driven by Her Royal Highness herself.