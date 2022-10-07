Upgrading to the new iPhone 14? You should check out Power Mac Center’s pre-order deals

Last month, the prices of the new iPhone 14 dropped. Now, pre-orders have just been opened, and it looks like Power Mac Center (PMC) is rolling out a bunch of discounts.

From 12 midnight of October 7 to 12 midnight of October 14, you can book pre-orders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Outright cash discounts ranging from P3,000 to P5,000 are up for grabs. You can also opt for the 24-month installment plans available on all models. You can check out the image below for more details:

PHOTO BY Power Mac Center

In addition to these, PMC will also be raffling off P14,000 worth of accessories to 28 customers who pre-ordered the new iPhone at PMC and The Loop branches from October 7-9. Another 28 customers who pre-ordered online will also be drawn for the raffle promo.

Lastly, PMC will also offer pre-order customers 50% off on AirPods, 10% of on Apple-branded iPhone cases, and 15% off on all Beats by Dr. Dre products. Other non-Apple accessories such as those from Adam Elements, Belkin, Cygnett, PanzerGlass, and Switcheasy will have up to 25% off in discounts.

“All year long, we’ve been saying there’s an iPhone for all. We have focused on improving accessibility by opening various platforms—both online and offline—for customers to purchase their favorite Apple devices,” said PMC director of Product Management and Marketing Joey Alvarez. “We also helped make it possible for all to afford the devices they want with wide payment options to choose from. Now that we are ready to offer the iPhone 14 lineup, we’re confident Power Mac Center can follow through and be able to serve the very best to Filipino fans.”

Any of these deals catch your eye, readers?

