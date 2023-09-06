Toyota says its mild-hybrid can still go through deep floods. Here's why

One of the questions we get when it comes to hybrid vehicles is “can a hybrid go through a flood?” The short answer is yes, but it’s a valid question, nonetheless. After all, the idea of water and electricity mixing together has disastrous results. Of course, manufacturers aren’t foolish, and hybrid powertrains are engineered to withstand floods and other abuse.

So, why do we bring this up? As you know, Toyota will soon introduce mild hybrid power to its diesel engines. It’s already been confirmed for the Hilux, but we’re almost certain it will appear in the all-new Prado, next-generation Fortuner, and maybe even the Tamaraw revival. So, what have Toyota done to make it weather-proof?

PHOTO BY Toyota

For starters, the belt-starter generator (BSG) is mounted up high, so it will take a lot of water before it even reaches it. In case it does, the belt of the BSG is uses high-strength ribs to prevent slippage when submerged. Also, the 48-volt battery and DC-DC converter are placed in the car and not exposed to the elements.

PHOTO BY Toyota

With that, Toyota claims its mild-hybrid off-roaders can treat floods and rivers that are up to 700mm deep. For reference, the current Hilux and Fortuner have the same wading capacity without the mild-hybrid setup. It’s possible that the all-new Prado can cross deeper waters given its higher ground clearance.

PHOTO BY Toyota

It’s worth pointing out that the mild-hybrid system that Toyota will use soon cannot power the vehicle on electric energy alone. Its battery is far too small, and it doesn’t have electric motors directly connected to the drive wheels.

Instead, it provides an electric boost of sorts to the engine to help the car (in this case, pickups and SUVs) get off the line quicker than a non-hybrid model. The mild-hybrid system also shuts off the engine when the vehicle is stationary for extended periods (like in gridlock traffic) and keeps all auxiliaries such as power operated features and air-conditioning running.

Want to see more details? Check out the video below.