From Toyota Innova to Zenix: Does the name change make sense?

We’re just a few days away from the next-gen Toyota Innova debut. Except that it’s no longer going to be called the Innova. Toyota Motor Philippines has decided to simply go for Zenix for its new-generation MPV, likely representing a dramatic shift.

Mind you, other countries also use the name Zenix, but it’s typically affixed to the name everyone knows and loves, Innova. That got us thinking: Does the name change make sense for the Philippine market? We say sort of. Yes, we’ll miss using the name Innova, but if you roll back the clock about 19 years ago, you might find yourself in a similar situation.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DPWH: Road repairs and reblocking to run from June 15 to 25

Why does driving make us so mad at times?

PHOTO BY Top Gear PH

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The year is 2004, and Toyota Motor Philippines rolled out the first-generation Innova. It would eventually replace the much-loved Tamaraw FX Revo, which was pretty much called just Revo by that time. If you recall the reaction of the titos (and titas) during that time, it was a bit, well, mixed.

I distinctly remember my dad wishing that Toyota retained the name Tamaraw, or even Revo, when the Innova first came out. The Tamaraw and the Revo had strong brand equity, and the name Innova was unknown and unproven. My dad thought it was a huge risk and a gamble for a company that’s typically conservative, and he even thought it wouldn’t achieve the same success as the Tamaraw or the Revo.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

My father, bless his soul, couldn’t be more wrong with that prediction. That said, some of you must admit having the same thought when the Innova was launched here. Despite the ‘unproven’ name, the Innova would become the country’s top selling midsize MPV for the next 19 years. Talk about total market segment dominance.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, we’re seeing the same thing all over again: A new name replacing a trusted and revered badge. The Zenix has an uphill battle to convince the Innova faithful that it still has the spirit of the Toyota MPV they have loved over the years. Then there’s the fact that the Zenix won’t have a diesel engine anymore, replaced by a hybrid system.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It’s a huge risk and a gamble for Toyota all over again. But if there’s anything we learned from the past, it’s that an MPV with a T badge will sell well no matter what. And should the Zenix, particularly the hybrid version, be a hit, it might finally normalize the idea of electrified motoring in the country. There’s a lot riding on the Zenix right now, but we say bring it on Toyota.

And if all these changes are a little too much to take, just remember that the Tamaraw is coming back sometime this decade.