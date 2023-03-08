Feature Articles

This shrunken Toyota Land Cruiser knockoff won’t fool anyone

by Anton Andres | Just now
Toyota Land Cruiser knockoff
PHOTO: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Remember the Weiao Boma we showed you a couple weeks back? It was a mini electric vehicle that was about the size of a kei car that’s sold in China. Oh, and Weiao somehow grafted and scaled down the face of the Toyota Alphard on its tiny front end. But, as it turns out, the Alphard isn’t the only luxury Toyota that got shrunken down and cloned in China.

The latest, um, product from China is called the Kuluze, and you only need to take one look to see what Toyota model it’s trying to emulate. It’s none other than (almost) everyone’s favorite luxury SUV, the Land Cruiser. In all fairness, the Kuluze does a half decent job at replicating the large SUV’s nose on to its tiny frame.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Will the five-door Suzuki Jimny make it to PH?
Transport strike ended as Malacañang promises to review jeepney phaseout guidelines

Toyota Land Cruiser knockoff

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

You can clearly see the Land Cruiser-inspired grille and headlights at the front, and Kuluze even manages to copy the Land Cruiser’s foglight housings and bumper in a smaller scale. However, things get a little more interesting when it comes to the rest of the body.

Turns out, shrinking the Land Cruiser to mini hatchback proportions isn’t too ideal. The result is a kei car-sized hatch with an oversized-looking front end. The rear’s attempt to copy the Land Cruiser’s tailgate also yielded mixed results.

Toyota Land Cruiser knockoff

Not much else is known about the Kuluze. It’s unknown if it uses a small engine or if it’s powered by an electric motor. There are also no interior photos, or other specifications of the car. Nonetheless, it’s an amusing car to behold. If anything, it’s a perfect match to the Weiao Boma.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Read Next
‘The Last of Us’ star Bella Ramsey just got herself a secondhand Fiat
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱