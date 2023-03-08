This shrunken Toyota Land Cruiser knockoff won’t fool anyone

Remember the Weiao Boma we showed you a couple weeks back? It was a mini electric vehicle that was about the size of a kei car that’s sold in China. Oh, and Weiao somehow grafted and scaled down the face of the Toyota Alphard on its tiny front end. But, as it turns out, the Alphard isn’t the only luxury Toyota that got shrunken down and cloned in China.

The latest, um, product from China is called the Kuluze, and you only need to take one look to see what Toyota model it’s trying to emulate. It’s none other than (almost) everyone’s favorite luxury SUV, the Land Cruiser. In all fairness, the Kuluze does a half decent job at replicating the large SUV’s nose on to its tiny frame.

PHOTO BY Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China

You can clearly see the Land Cruiser-inspired grille and headlights at the front, and Kuluze even manages to copy the Land Cruiser’s foglight housings and bumper in a smaller scale. However, things get a little more interesting when it comes to the rest of the body.

Turns out, shrinking the Land Cruiser to mini hatchback proportions isn’t too ideal. The result is a kei car-sized hatch with an oversized-looking front end. The rear’s attempt to copy the Land Cruiser’s tailgate also yielded mixed results.

PHOTO BY Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China

Not much else is known about the Kuluze. It’s unknown if it uses a small engine or if it’s powered by an electric motor. There are also no interior photos, or other specifications of the car. Nonetheless, it’s an amusing car to behold. If anything, it’s a perfect match to the Weiao Boma.

