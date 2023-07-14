Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Toyota Wigo

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is really picking up the pace with its launches. Fresh off the reveal of the Zenix last month, it’s now back with another new introduction: the all-new Toyota Wigo.

The next-generation model now comes with overhauled looks, an updated interior, and a familiar powertrain albeit with a new gearbox option. Curious about what exactly is new with Toyota’s humble hatch? Read on to learn more.

First look: 2024 Toyota Wigo

Variants and prices

The all-new Wigo comes in three different variants, starting from the base J MT priced at P609,000. The Wigo E CVT is priced at P684,000, while the top-spec Wigo G CVT stickers for P729,000. No GR-S version available (yet) for this new Wigo.

You can check out the full price list below.

Toyota Wigo 2024 prices

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia