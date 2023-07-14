Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Toyota Wigo

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is really picking up the pace with its launches. Fresh off the reveal of the Zenix last month, it’s now back with another new introduction: the all-new Toyota Wigo.
The next-generation model now comes with overhauled looks, an updated interior, and a familiar powertrain albeit with a new gearbox option. Curious about what exactly is new with Toyota’s humble hatch? Read on to learn more.
First look: 2024 Toyota Wigo
Variants and prices
The all-new Wigo comes in three different variants, starting from the base J MT priced at P609,000. The Wigo E CVT is priced at P684,000, while the top-spec Wigo G CVT stickers for P729,000. No GR-S version available (yet) for this new Wigo.
You can check out the full price list below.
Toyota Wigo 2024 prices
- Toyota Wigo 1.0 G CVT – P729,000
- Toyota Wigo 1.0 E CVT – P684,000
- Toyota Wigo. 1.0 J MT – P609,000
Exterior
The all-new Wigo has grown in terms of size. It now measures 3,760mm x 1,665mm x 1,515mm, which is 100mm longer and 65mm wider albeit 5mm shorter than the old model.
The vehicle also sits on 14-inch alloy wheels—pardon the errors in the video where I said they were 16s—shod in 175/65 R14 tires. The Wigo also comes in a variety of colors. Gray Metallic and Silver Metallic 4 come as standard, while White 2 can only be had in the base J MT trim. Yellow SE is available for E and G variants, while the top-spec gets exclusive Red Mica Metallic 2 and Orange Metallic 3 colorways.
As for the design, the new hatch looks angrier and beefier than before. The front end retains the trapezoidal shape of the grille, but it’s now enclosed by thinner headlamps and new vertical DRLs.
At the rear, you’ll see a sharper-looking liftgate with more lines than before. It actually makes for a sculpted look.
Interior
Inside, the Wigo gets a Raize-like interior with the busy dashboard design accentuated by various plastic trims. The A/C controls are still found below, but the head unit has been placed atop the dash. Around the cabin, you get more hard plastics and fabric materials.
The seats here are still fabric, too, but the front seats now have adjustable headrests. There’s also still a deep gap in between these front-row seats, so you can put some small items there just below the gearshift lever.
Engine and specs
Powering the all-new Wigo is a familiar 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine capable of 67hp and 89Nm of torque. This can be mated to either a five-speed manual or—a first for the Wigo—a continuously variable transmission.
The suspension setup is comprised of MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam at the rear. Stopping power is handled by front ventilated disc and rear drum brakes. It also gets electronic power steering—apologies again for the error in our preview video.
Extra features
The all-new Wigo gets an eight-inch infotainment system for the G and E variants. This head unit has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As for the top-of-the-line trim, it has exclusive features including the smart keyless entry, push-to-start ignition, power-adjustable and power-folding side mirrors, six-way manual adjustment for the driver’s seat, and a four-speaker setup.
The top-spec G also gets a reversing camera, while this and the lower E trim are fitted with two rear parking sensors.
What do you think of the all-new Wigo, folks? You can check out more photos of it below.
More photos of the all-new Toyota Wigo: