4 Toyota Wigo rivals we wish we had in PH

In case you missed it, the second-generation Toyota Wigo had made its local debut. It’s been redesigned from bumper to bumper and boasts an all-new chassis. This, folks, is no facelift, despite what some commenters might suggest.

Locally, the Wigo has two prime competitors. The first is the recently facelifted Honda Brio which actually debuted the day before the Toyota. The second is the Suzuki Celerio that landed in the Philippine market last year. Of course, we’d like to pit these three little hatchbacks head to head soon, but that idea also got us thinking about another thing.

What cars sold abroad would be a good match for Toyota’s baby hatchback? Well, here’s five we could think of at the top of our heads.

Hold up, isn’t the Picanto available in the Philippines? Well, not anymore since it’s been discontinued locally. However, the mini hatchback recently saw a major facelift for South Korean and European markets. It looks bolder and more aggressive now, and it even has stability control and a host of airbags standard. With its 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine, it looks like a perfect match for the Toyota, too.

Also hailing from South Korea, we have the Hyundai i10. Like the Picanto, the i10 received a facelift, but not as drastic as the Kia. In terms of equipment, it can match the Wigo and Picanto, plus there’s an option of either a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter. If Hyundai Philippines wants a slice of the budget car market, the i10 has the potential to succeed if the price is right.

Fiat Panda

Fiat might not be among the first five brands Filipinos think of when someone mentions the word ‘car’, but the Italian automaker has a rich history of making pint-sized hatchbacks. Its best-selling model is the Panda, and it has all the right ingredients to take on the Wigo. It’s less than four meters long, has a three-pot engine under the hood, and has more space than its diminutive dimensions. If only Fiat would set up shop in the Philippines.

Volkswagen Up!

But there is one European brand can take on the Wigo in the country. That automaker is Volkswagen, and the Up! (yes, with an exclamaition point) would be a great addition to the local lineup. In some ways, it could be described as Germany’s Wigo with a fairly basic (but stylish) interior with the bonus of advanced safety features. It looks adorable, has a wide array of vibrand colors, and affordable in its home continent...just like the Wigo.