Women in F1? No reason females can’t compete, study says

Research conducted by More than Equal—a not-for-profit initiative co-founded by 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard—has found there are no physical or psychological barriers that could stop women from competing in F1.

The organization worked with performance specialists Hintsa—which has supplied personal trainers to several F1 drivers, including Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton—to analyze F1 drivers’ benchmark data, and it found ‘all of these levels are achievable by female drivers.’

In the words of an F1 coach quoted in the report: “Based on the research we have done there is no reason why a woman cannot compete. This is one of the beauties of the sport, that a man and woman can compete on equal grounds. I believe there will be a woman in F1 in the future and I hope we can make that happen very soon.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

However, the 60-page report lays bare the challenges they face on the motorsport ladder. Chiefly, women make up just 10% of racers across all categories and only 13% in karting, where most F1 drivers learn their skills.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

First drive: The Zenix is one heck of a gamble for Toyota

Bianca Bustamante nabs second F1 Academy win at Monza

The cost of competing is also a major concern, with investors and sponsors often reluctant to back female drivers early in their careers. As one leading female driver puts it: “Some people think you could have an advantage to get a sponsorship as a woman because there’s not that many of us in a male-dominated sport; on paper, it should be, but something is stopping big companies supporting women in motorsport; maybe they don’t think we have the credibility.”

Other barriers outlined by the study include no tailored training available to female drivers; persistent doubts over women’s ability to drive fast; less track time; fewer role models, and a culture that’s either ‘unwelcoming or inappropriate.’

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

18-year-old Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante from the F1 Academy. PHOTO BY Bianca Bustamante on Instagram

As a result, female drivers tend to drop out of motorsport within one to five years, while men’s careers are more likely to last more than 12 years.

“From the outset, we have been committed to being evidence-based,” explained Karen Webb-Moss, More than Equal’s chair. “In conducting this research, More than Equal asked tough questions and we’ve now got some answers which show the challenging reality for girls and women in motorsport.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The report shows that fans want change and that female drivers deserve real opportunities, so, despite the negative opinions of the industry’s efforts around inclusion—the time is now for the sport to come together and address challenges that if tackled, would bring great rewards.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Nearly 13,000 fans from 147 countries took part in More than Equal’s Global Attitude Survey, which found that motorsport was rated worse than every single sport for equality, diversity, and inclusion except for American Football. However, they also rated the FIA, F1 teams, and F1 itself as the key groups for pushing forward change.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Motorsport’s female fans are 10 years younger than their male counterparts on average, with 40% developing their interest in the last five years. And 60% of female fans said they follow motorsport more closely if there were more female drivers to support.

“My passion for wanting to support female racers to the success at the top level goes back to my childhood when I saw how talented my younger sister was at karting,” said Coulthard. “When I began to achieve a degree of success, all the support went on me and she was not given the same opportunity as a consequence, yet I know that she was just as good as me if not better.

“Motorsport is an incredibly difficult sport to take part in—regardless of gender. To get to the top requires immense skill, financial backing and ultimately, some luck. What this research makes clear is that female drivers face a range of challenges and barriers that extend beyond those faced by their male counterparts. This report provides all the insight we need to help the sport to catch up. We should all work to try together to make sure that other talented girls, like my sister, don’t get left behind.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.