You can now buy McLaren’s new F1 car in Lego form for P11,999

Any McLaren fans here? If you’ll be rooting for the Papaya Orange team in the upcoming Formula 1 season, here’s something that might pique your interest: the new MCL36 Lego Technic set.

The set has just landed in the Philippines and is now available for P11,999. It can be purchased at Lego-certified stores, through the official Ban Kee Bricks website, or via partner online retailers like Lazada, Shopee, Dotcom, and Zalora.

This 1,432-piece scale-model set is a faithful recreation of McLaren Racing’s new Formula 1 car. It measures 648mm long, 127mm wide, and 267mm tall. It feeatures a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, a differential lock, and actual suspension. Steering can also be activated from the cockpit. Sponsor stickers to complete the look also come with the set.

PHOTO BY Lego

“The partnership between the Lego Group and McLaren continuously develops each time we get together for the next collaboration,” said Lego Technic head of product Neils Henrik Horsted. “We never stop trying to excite and inspire our fans by pushing the limits of possibility through the technology and designs produced, both on the racetrack and with LEGO building.”

“We are excited to unveil the unique Lego Technic model of our McLaren F1 car, a fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design,” said McLaren Racing executive technical director James Key. “This has been made possible by an agile collaboration with the Lego Group, who have truly embraced the spirit of our brave and bold approach to design. The final product looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to make this available to our fans.”

With the 2022 season right around the corner, now seems like a really good time to add some toys to your F1-themed collections, especially if it’ll be a next-generation race car like the new MCL36. What do you guys think?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

