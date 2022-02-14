McLaren gives us our first look at its new Formula 1 car

Cast your mind back to last year’s Monaco Grand Prix, and you may remember that McLaren ran a special Gulf-liveried car around the streets of Monte Carlo. You may also recall that a lot of people really liked it. Well, it seems as though McLaren’s design team took note of that reaction, because the 2022 livery appears to take more than a pinch of inspiration from that one-off scheme.

Perhaps they had some paint left over? In any case, the MCL36 has shunned the intense papaya of last season for a gentler orange and blue combo with a matte finish. And is this just a model (as we’ve seen with the Haas and Red Bull), or is this the real deal? “It absolutely is, it’s the car we’ll be taking to Barcelona,” says technical director James Key, before adding that a couple of “sensitive areas” have been hidden ahead of testing. So there you go.

